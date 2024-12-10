OpenAI Releases its Text-to-Video Model, Sora for ChatGPT Users: Top features, Who Can Access

OpenAI today launched its text-to-video generator model, Sora Turbo, to all its users across the globe. Sora Turbo builds on the original text-to-video model, Sora, which the company had announced back in February this year. However, at the time, Sora was available to select group of 'red teamers' and visual artists, designers, and filmmakers. At the time, Sora also came with limited capabilities.

For instance, it could create videos that were up to a minute long while 'maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt'. It could also generate complex scenes with multiple characters with specific motion and background.

"The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world," OpenAI had said while announcing Sora earlier this year.

With its latest update, that is, Sora Turbo, OpenAI has not only improved the model powering Sora, making it faster than the older version, but it has also added a host of new features for the users.

OpenAI's Sora Turbo: Top features

OpenAI says that now users can generate videos that are up to 20 second long, with a resolution of up to 1080p resolution. ChatGPT users can also create videos in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios while using their own assets to extend, remix, and blend, or generate entirely new content from text.

"We’ve developed new interfaces to make it easier to prompt Sora with text, images and videos. Our storyboard tool lets users precisely specify inputs for each frame," OpenAI wrote announcing the release of Sora Turbo.

"We also have Featured and Recent feeds that are constantly updated with creations from the community," the company added.

OpenAI's Sora Turbo: Who can access

As far as availability is concerned, OpenAI says that Sora is included as a part of the ChatGPT Plus account without any additional cost. Users can generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p each month.