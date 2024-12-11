OpenAI Rolls Out Canvas To ChatGPT Users: Top Features, How to Use

OpenAI rolls out Canvas: OpenAI dropped another major update today. The company today launched Canvas, which its text and code editing tool, to all ChatGPT users across the globe.

"canvas is now available to all chatgpt users, and can execute code!...more importantly it can also still emojify your writing," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote in a post announcing the development.

It is worth noting that OpenAI had first announced Canvas back in October this year. However, at the time, the tool was available with limited features in beta mode to select users only. Now, almost two-and-a-half month later, the AI startup has made Canva available to all its users across the globe on web and ChatGPT's desktop app for Windows.

OpenAI's Canvas: What is it and what features does it support?

OpenAI's support page says that Canvas is an 'interface for working with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects that require editing and revisions'. ChatGPT users can not only ask it to generate a piece of writing or draft a code, but also edit the writing and debug the code. It is available only on GPT-4o.

Here are all the writing-based features that Canvas supports:

-- it can suggest in-line edits to improve a piece of writing.

-- It can expand or shorten the length of a document.

-- It can adjust the reading level of a document.

-- It can add emojis to a writing and edit it for grammar, clarity, and consistency.

Here are all the coding-based features that Canvas supports:

-- Canvas can insert print statements to assist with debugging and tracking execution.

-- It can also add comments to explain the code.

-- It can detect bugs and rewrite faulty codes.

-- It can translate a piece of code into other programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, Java, TypeScript, C++, or PHP.

-- It can also improve a piece of code.

OpenAI's Canvas: How to access it in ChatGPT?

ChatGPT users can access Canvas by tapping the Code button under the text bar on ChatGPT's web-based platform. Alternatively, users can also open ChatGPT on the web and type the prompt 'Open a coding Canvas' to get started.