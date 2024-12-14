OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Projects to Keep All Your AI Chats in One Place

ChatGPT Projects: OpenAI announced a new feature for ChatGPT customers today. The new feature is called 'ChatGPT Projects' and it is aimed at making it easier for users to organise their chats and the files pertaining to a particular topic. “Introducing Projects—an easy way to organize chats that share topics or context in 4o,” OpenAI wrote in a post announcing the feature.

According to the details shared by OpenAI in a support page, Projects provides a new way to users for grouping their files and chats for personal use. "Projects keep chats, files, and custom instructions in one place. Use them for ongoing work, or just to keep things tidy," the company wrote in its support page.

Essentially, 'Projects' is OpenAI's name for a folder that can be used for storing all the information, including data, images and chats, pertaining to a topic in one place. It essentially enables users to segregate their chats and data within ChatGPT -- something that wasn't possible until now.

ChatGPT Projects: What formats does it support?

OpenAI has revealed that a ChatGPT Project supports chats, files, and custom instructions. The company has also revealed that Chats in Projects supports Canvas, Advanced data analysis, DALL•E and Search.

The company has said that at the moment, connectors to add files from Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive are not supported. However, that is expected to change in the future.

ChatGPT Projects: Who can access it?

As far as availability is concerned, OpenAI says that this feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. The company is planning to bring it to Enterprise and Edu users in January, and to Free users soon.

Paying customers can create a Projects in ChatGPT's web-based platform and its ChatGPT desktop app for Windows.