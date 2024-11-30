Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  News /
  Tech /
  • Black Friday Data Shows US Shoppers Spent $10.8 Billion Online

Published 21:17 IST, November 30th 2024

Black Friday Data Shows US Shoppers Spent $10.8 Billion Online

Black Friday, the day after American Thanksgiving, marks the official start of the holiday shopping season for retailers and competition has intensified among retailers to win every penny-pinched shopper seeking discounts.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Black Friday sales have soared up. | Image: Reuters

US shoppers used their mobile phones, laptops, desktops and other devices to make roughly $10.8 billion in purchases online on Black Friday, an updated tally from Adobe Analytics showed.

Black Friday, the day after American Thanksgiving, marks the official start of the holiday shopping season for retailers and competition has intensified among retailers to win every penny-pinched shopper seeking discounts.

Increased online shopping potentially favours e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com and Walmart. Walmart, which operates 4,700 US stores, has invested heavily in store-to-home deliveries for the holiday season to boost e-commerce.

US spending online on Black Friday rose 10.2 per cent, said Adobe, which keeps track of devices that use its software to help power more than 1 trillion visits  to  US retail sites.

Corey Coscioni, 58, said he looked for bargains online as well as in stores on Black Friday, seeking "gifts for everyone: my wife, my daughter, and myself."

Top-selling merchandise online included makeup, skincare and haircare products, as well as Bluetooth speakers and espresso machines, Adobe said on Saturday.

Online sales of toys rose 622 per cent compared to average daily sales in October, while jewelry sales rose 561 per cent and appliances spiked 476 per cent compared to October, it added. Department store chains such as Macy's and Kohl's as well as big-box retailer Target could see muted sales this season, which is shorter with only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In 2023, US shoppers spent $9.8 billion online on Black Friday, and in 2022, they spent $9.1 billion, Adobe said.

Apple's Black Friday offers

To ring in the annual shopping event, Apple kicked off its extravaganza of deals where customers can get an Apple Gift Card worth up to $200 on shopping eligible products. While a 15-inch MacBook Air (M3) is eligible for the full amount, an iPhone SE will get customers a Gift Card of $25.

Updated 21:17 IST, November 30th 2024

