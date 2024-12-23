Apple to Launch a Smart Doorbell with FaceID in 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to expand its smart home ecosystem. As a part of its plans, the company is expected to launch a smart doorbell that will use Face ID scan -- a technology that the company uses in its iPhones, iPads and Macs -- for automatically unlocking the door sometime in 2025.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company has reportedly developed its own wireless networking chip called Proxima, which will provide Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities to the company's smart doorbell. It will also ensure that all the Face ID-related data is stored and processed on device.

It is worth noting that Proxima is the same chip that the company is planning to use for providing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections in 2025 iPhone models and smart home devices. It is eventually expected to help the company phase out Broadcom chips.

The report also says that Apple's upcoming smart doorbell will run on Thread smart home standard and that it will back up all the data to iCloud, which could in turn help the company boost iCloud subscription and revenues.

That said, the report notes that Apple's smart doorbell is still in early stages of development, and it remains to be seen if the company couples it up with a smart camera to offer complete smart home security system package.

If the report is true, the upcoming device would not only help the company expand its smart home portfolio but also better compete with the likes of Google and Amazon that offer Nest Hub and Echo Hub smart home security system.