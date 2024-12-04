Search icon
Published 17:55 IST, December 4th 2024

Apple to Launch Foldable iPhone in 2026? Here's What we Know So Far

Apple is expected to launch a foldable display iPhone sometime in 2026. This foldable iPhone is expected to come with a notebook-style foldable design.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Representational Image | Image: Pexels

Apple's foldable iPhone: Foldable display smartphones have become fairly popular in the years since Samsung launched the world's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold. Over the years, the foldable form-factor has gained popularity among the users, which in turn has prompted companies like Motorola, Tecno, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and even Google to launch their own devices in this category. However, one company that has remained noticeably absent from the scene is Apple. But that is about to change soon as a new report says that Apple's first foldable display smartphone could arrive as soon as in 2026.

According to a report by the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market in the second half of 2026. The report also says that Apple's entry in the market is expected to drive the demand in this market segment, which has witnessed a slowdown in the recent time. "As a result, 2026 is expected to be a record year for foldables with over 30% growth and with over 20% growth projected for 2027 and 2028 as well," the report says.

That said, Apple has been long said to be working on a foldable iPhone. Here's everything we know about it so far:

Apple's foldable iPhone: What we know about it so far

As per reports, Apple's foldable iPhone could come with a notebook-style folding design instead of a clamshell-style folding design. The device could come with either a 7.9-inch or an 8.3-inch folding display, which would give users access to a bigger display in a more compact form factor.

While details about the company's folding iPhone are scarce at the moment, reports in the past have hinted towards the company using an e-ink display technology for the exterior display, which would not only keep the battery consumption low, but it would also make the device more resistant to occasional drops. On the inside, the foldable iPhone could come with a dynamic island notch and a 120Hz folding display. Overall, the phone is expected to get flat edges and the iPhone Pro-like camera module at the back.

On the software front, the foldable iPhone is expected to run on its iOS mobile operating system. However, Apple is expected to make tweaks to the OS to account for the folding form factor and relevant features.

Updated 17:55 IST, December 4th 2024

