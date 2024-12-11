Search icon
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3 to Let Users Ditch Their iPhones with Satellite Messaging Feature

Published 14:05 IST, December 11th 2024

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to Let Users Ditch Their iPhones with Satellite Messaging Feature

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025. This smartwatch will get satellite messaging feature that will let users ditch their iPhones.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Apple Watch Ultra | Image: Image: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra to get satellite connectivity: Apple is expected to revamp its Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch in 2025 by giving it a satellite messaging feature. This feature will enable Apple Watch Ultra users to send messages even in the absence of cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. It is also expected to let users ditch their iPhones and send messages using satellite connectivity.

As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's next generation Apple Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also expected to offer an on-device blood-pressure feature. While this feature isn't expected to give users an exact reading, it is likely to help them understand when they are in a state of hypertension. However, this feature was earlier tipped to arrive in 2023. So, it is possible that the feature could be delayed once again.

Another important feature that the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to get is the blood glucose monitoring feature. This functionality is expected to offer users a non-invasive way to monitor blood glucose levels. However, this feature is not expected to arrive next year.

It is worth noting that Apple started offering satellite connectivity with the launch of the iPhone 14 series that arrived in 2022. However, at the time, the feature was available in select countries for connecting with emergency services only. Then in November, the company invested $1.5 billion into satellite provider Globalstar to fund the expansion of iPhone communication services. 

Then earlier this year, the company opened its satellite connectivity feature to all users, enabling them to send messages to anyone even in the absence of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. However, the feature isn't available in India yet.

Apple Watch Ultra 3's satellite connectivity feature is expected to utilise the same technology as is used by the company in its iPhones and offer an alternate way for users to communicate with others in the absence of other connectivity options. 

Updated 14:05 IST, December 11th 2024

