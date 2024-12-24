JioTag Go Explained: Google Network Support, Features, India Price and More

JioTag Go Explained: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio recently launched the JioTag Go Bluetooth tracker in India. This tracker competes with Apple's AirTags. However, it works exclusively with Android devices. The company launched the JioTag Air earlier this year at a price of Rs 1,499 that pairs with iPhones and iPads and works with Apple's Find My network to locate lost objects.

Like all Bluetooth trackers, the JioTag Go comes with a compact design that can be easily attached to keys, wallets and luggage in order to keep them safe and find them easily in case they are lost.

Here is everything to know about Reliance's JioTag Go:

JioTag Go: How does it work

The JioTag Go comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It uses this Bluetooth connectivity to locate the lost item via Google's Find My Device app when the connected item is within the range of the Bluetooth. When the tag is out of the Bluetooth range, it uses Google's Find My Device Network, which in turn leverages nearby Android devices to provide real-time location updates and help the user track the tag and consequently the lost item from anywhere across the globe.

JioTag Go: Features

The JioTag Go features a squarish design that is encased in a plastic body that weighs just nine grams. It comes in White, Yellow, Orange and Black colour variants. It comes with a long battery, which the company says can last for almost two years. This battery can be replaced when easily.

In addition to this, the JioTag Air comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and it is capable of making a loud sound of up to 120dB to help users find the lost item. It also supports Google's Fast Pair feature.

JioTag Go: India Price and Availability

The JioTag Go comes at a price of Rs 1,499, which is the same as the JioTag Air that is compatible with Apple's network and devices. It can be purchased via Amazon India, JioMart, Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores.

JioTag Go: How to Setup

Using Fast Pair

Step 1: Install Google Find My Device app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Turn on the JioTag Go and tap the Connect option on your smartphone.

Step 3: Agree to the terms of use and tap Done.

Manual Pairing