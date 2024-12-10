Motorola Launches Moto G35 5G smartphone under Rs 10,000: Price, Features

Moto G35 5G India launch: Motorola expanded its smartphone portfolio in India by launching a new 5G phone that is priced under Rs 10,000. The company today launched the Moto G35 5G in India, which is a part of its G-series smartphones that also includes the Moto G45 5G priced at Rs 10,999 and the Moto G04s 5G priced at Rs 7,299.

Motorola's newly launched budget 5G smartphone competes with the likes of the Redmi 13C, Tecno Spark 30C and the Infinix Hot 50 5G in India, all of which are 5G smartphones priced under Rs 10,000.

Here is everything you need to know about the Moto G35 5G:

Moto G35 5G India price and availability

Motorola's newly launched 5G smartphone comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This variant costs Rs 9,999 in India and it can be purchased in Green, Red and Black colour variants.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase it via Flipkart and Motorola's online store starting December 16.

Moto G35 5G Features and Specifications

The Moto G35 5G is available in two finishes. The Green and Red colour variants of this budget smartphone comes with vegan leather finish, while the Black colour variant comes with a plastic back. On the front, all the three colour variants come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP52 water repellant coating.

The Motor G35 5G sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the UniSOC T760 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 14 mobile operating system, and it comes with a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Moto G35 5G has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 16MP lens.