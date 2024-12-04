OnePlus 13R Likely to Launch Alongside the OnePlus 13 in January 2025: What to Expect

OnePlus 13R features: OnePlus is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, at a global event in January 2025. As is customary, the company is expected to launch a slightly more affordable version of the smartphone, that is, the OnePlus 13R, alongside the OnePlus 13 in markets across the globe including in India.

Prior to launching the OnePlus 13 globally, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 in China later this month. This phone is tipped to arrive in India as the OnePlus 13R.

Ahead of OnePlus' global launch event, reports have hinted towards the features that the upcoming OnePlus 13R could come with. Here's what we know about the phone so far:

OnePlus 13R: What we expect

The OnePlus 13R is expected to get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 27780 pixels. While this is the same as that of the OnePlus 12R, the phone could get updates in terms of peak brightness, which could make it easier for users to use the phone under the sun. Additionally, it could get an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the core, the OnePlus 13R is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), which is Qualcomm's last year's flagship processor. This could be coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage space. As per separate reports, the phone could be available in three storage variants. On the software front, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update.

Talking about the camera, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get a 16MP camera in the front. At the back, it is likely to get a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabalisation feature, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. This would a major upgrade from this year's OnePlus 12R, which has a 2MP macro sensor instead of a 50MP telephoto lens.

On the connectivity front, the OnePlus 13R is likely to get 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4.