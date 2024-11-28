Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launching soon: Design, expected features, more

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features: The year 2024 is coming to an end and it's time that we gear up for the launch of a new batch of premium smartphones. We already know that OnePlus is planning to launch its OnePlus 13 smartphone in December 2024. This is likely to be followed by the launch of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone sometime between January and February 2025. While Samsung has been tight-lipped about the Galaxy S24Ultra successor so far, reports have detailed what we should expect from Samsung's upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra expected design

A Reddit user recent shared leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on the platform. The leaked images indicate that the company is not planning to make any major changes to the Galaxy S24 successor. This means that the S-Pen stylus will still be available on the bottom left corner adjacent to the speaker, the USB Type-C charging port and the SIM card tray. The images also show that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with slimmer edges compared to its predecessor.

On the right, the smartphone will have volume rockers along with the camera button. The rear camera panel will also be similar to what we have already seen in case of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra operating system

The leaked images also show that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will run Android 15-based One UI 7, which is expected to debut alongside Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone. The images hint towards One UI 7 getting refreshed icons, but we will know more about the update in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications and features

Coming to the features, Samsung's Galaxy S25 series was recently spotted on BIS, Geekbench, 3C and a bunch of other certification sites. The certification reveals that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a host of connectivity options including 5G, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and GNSS. The phone could feature support for 45W wired fast charging capabilities along with support for 9W wireless power transfer feature or in other words reverse wireless charging support.