Xiaomi Launches Redmi Buds 6 in India Along With Redmi Note 14 Series: Top Features, Price

Redmi Buds 6 India launch: Xiaomi hosted a special event in India today wherein it launched the Redmi Buds 6. These new buds were launched alongside the Redmi Note 14 series, which includes the Redmi Note 14, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. Xiaomi's newly launched buds, that is, the Redmi Buds 6 are the successor to the Redmi Buds 5 that arrived in India earlier this and they offer minimum upgrades over their predecessor. Xiaomi, in addition to making improvements to the drivers of the earbuds, has also made upgrades to connectivity option. The Redmi Buds 6 support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, unlike its predecessor that supported an older version of the feature.

Redmi Buds 6 India Price and Availability

The Redmi Buds 6 have been launched in Titan White, Ivy Green and Spectre Black colour variants and they come at a cost of Rs 2,999. They truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be available for purchase via mi.com, Amazon India and Xiaomi Retail stores. However, buyers will be able to purchase them at a special launch price of Rs 2,799 between December 13 and December 19.

Redmi Buds 6 Features and Specifications

Coming to the features, the Redmi Buds 6 come with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and 5.5mm micro piezo-electric drivers that offer a low latency of 60ms. These buds come with IP54 dust and water resistant coating that makes them immune to sweat and occasional splashes of water. Additionally, they offer touch-based controls with customisable single, double and triple touch functionality.

On the audio front, these earbuds have 360-degree surround sound and support for spatial audio. They also feature support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and quad mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) features. Additionally, they support transparency mode that can be set to Regular, Enhance Voice and Ambient Sound customisation options.

On the connectivity front, the Redmi Buds 6 offer support for Bluetooth 5.4 with a range of 10m and Google's Fast Pair functionality. Coming to the battery, each bud has battery of 54mAh while the case has a battery with a capacity of 475mAh. The buds along with the case take two hours and 30 minutes to charge completely. Additionally, these buds support fast charge functionality wherein 10 minutes of charge gives up to four hours of playtime.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the Redmi Buds 6 offer a playtime of up to 26 hours with ANC turned on and a playtime of up to 42 hours with the ANC turned off.