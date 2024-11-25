Sony working on a handheld gaming console to compete with Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally: Report

Sony is reportedly working on a new handheld gaming console that would enable users to play PlayStation 5 games on the go. The company has already started developing this handheld gaming console and it is expected to help the company compete with the likes of Nintendo Switch that is planning to launch its second-generation handheld gaming console, Nintendo Switch 2, in 2025. The console would also enable the company to compete with a potential new handheld gaming console from Xbox-maker Microsoft, which is also developing prototypes in this category.

For the unversed, Microsoft's gaming chief, Phil spencer has expressed interest in entering the portable gaming market several times in the past. More recently, Spencer, in an interview with Bloomberg, said that there is a general expectation in the market that the company would launch its own handheld gaming console, especially in light of the fact that handheld gaming consoles such as ROG Ally and Steam Deck run on Microsoft's Windows operating system. However, he has also said that while such a device is indeed in development, it is a 'few years out' from launch.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is in 'early stages' of developing the new handheld gaming console and it would offer all the PS5 games to the users on a more compact form factor. However, such a device could take years to launch.