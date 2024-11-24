Published 16:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Where And How to Watch
With the Indian Premier League 2025's mega auction underway, viewers can catch real-time updates by visiting the Reliance Jio-owned streaming platform.
The Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 Mega Auction kicked off on Sunday, displaying the neck-and-neck competition among the teams outbidding each other to rope in as many as 577 players. The bidding show is taking place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a move that could help the world's most popular cricket event expand its global reach.
As former Kolkata Knight Riders ' captain Shreyas Iyer emerged as the most expensive player (at the time of writing), all eyes are set on how different squads will fill their slots for the over-a-month-long tournament, slated to take place next year. Out of 577 players, 366 are Indian and 208 are from overseas. However, the slots are capped at 204 across squads. As the bidding event unfolds, here is how interested viewers can catch all the real-time updates online.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming
The auction began at 3.30 PM IST on Sunday, November 24 and will run till Monday. While the auction is being telecast on Star Sports, people interested in an online stream can tune in to JioCinema where the streaming platform claims viewers will see additional information and details about the players and the event.
JioCinema is available across major platforms, including Android, iOS, Fire TVOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, LG's webOS, and the Web. The auction is available for free to stream, so viewers do not need a subscription, which starts at ₹29 per month.
Auction Recap
KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
IPL 2025 Live Streaming
Following the auction, which ends on Monday, JioCinema is also where viewers will be able to watch the IPL 2025 matches. The Reliance Jio-owned streaming platform bagged the rights to stream IPL matches for the next five years last year. JioCinema offers up to 4K video quality for matches, along with the commentary in several different languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Haryanvi.
