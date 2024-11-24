IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Where And How to Watch

The Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 Mega Auction kicked off on Sunday, displaying the neck-and-neck competition among the teams outbidding each other to rope in as many as 577 players. The bidding show is taking place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a move that could help the world's most popular cricket event expand its global reach.

As former Kolkata Knight Riders ' captain Shreyas Iyer emerged as the most expensive player (at the time of writing), all eyes are set on how different squads will fill their slots for the over-a-month-long tournament, slated to take place next year. Out of 577 players, 366 are Indian and 208 are from overseas. However, the slots are capped at 204 across squads. As the bidding event unfolds, here is how interested viewers can catch all the real-time updates online.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming

The auction began at 3.30 PM IST on Sunday, November 24 and will run till Monday. While the auction is being telecast on Star Sports, people interested in an online stream can tune in to JioCinema where the streaming platform claims viewers will see additional information and details about the players and the event.

JioCinema is available across major platforms, including Android, iOS, Fire TVOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, LG's webOS, and the Web. The auction is available for free to stream, so viewers do not need a subscription, which starts at ₹29 per month.

Auction Recap

KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore

Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore

Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore

David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore

Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore

Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore

Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore

Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore

Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore

IPL 2025 Live Streaming