Realme 14 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro Launched: Price in India, Best Offers, Specifications
As a mid-ranger, the Realme 14 Pro Plus ticks several right boxes, at least on paper, including a rear design that changes colour according to temperature drop.
Realme has launched the 14 Pro series, including a top-tier Realme 14 Pro Plus and a slightly less powerful Realme 14 Pro, in India. Both new Realme smartphones offer 5G connectivity, fast-charging batteries, Sony cameras on the back and Android 15-based software. The Realme 14 Pro Plus, however, stands out with its rear finish that changes colour according to the temperature. It is also among the few smartphones to offer a combination of IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.
Realme 14 Pro Plus price and specifications
The new Realme 14 Pro Plus comes in three configurations. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory is priced at ₹27,999, while its higher 256GB storage model costs ₹29,999. The top tier, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, costs ₹30,999. Its colourways include Pearl White, Suede Grey, and Bikaner Purple.
As a mid-ranger, the Realme 14 Pro Plus ticks several right boxes — at least on paper. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1500 nits, and a full-HD+ resolution. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset powers the Realme 14 Pro Plus, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. For photography, the smartphone uses a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera, a 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera, the sensor of which is unclear. The selfie camera houses a 32MP sensor with a 90-degree field of view. The Realme 14 Pro Plus packs a 6000mAh battery that charges at up to 80W speed using the charger that comes in the box.
Realme 14 Pro price and specifications
The standard Realme 14 Pro costs ₹22,999 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and ₹24,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Customers can choose from Perl White, Suede Grey, and Jaipur Pink colourways.
Specifications-wise, the Realme 14 Pro opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It has a 6.77-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1400-nit peak brightness, and a Full-HD+ resolution. The rear cameras on the phone include a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. Its selfie camera uses a 16MP wide sensor. The Realme 14 Pro packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging support.
