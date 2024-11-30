Samsung Galaxy S24 5G drops to its lowest price at Amazon Black Friday Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G discount: Samsung's premium smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, is available at its lowest price in India right now. Samsung launched the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S24 5G smartphone earlier this year at a price of Rs 74,999. Now, this smartphone is selling with a discount of over Rs 7,000 in India.

Interested buyers can get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G in Marble Gray colour variant at a price of Rs 68,999. In addition to this, the company is offering a bank discount of up to Rs 3,105 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,900. These discounts will bring down the price of the 8+128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 5G in Marble Grey colour variant to Rs 44,999. This discount is being offered on Amazon India, which is hosting its Black Friday Sale in India right now.

Samsung is offering the 8+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G in Amber Yellow colour variant for Rs 73,999. It is getting bank discount of up to Rs 13,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,900, which will reducing its pricing to Rs 41,099. Similarly, the 8+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G in Cobalt Violet colour variant is available for Rs 74,999. It will be available for Rs 41,099 post bank discounts and exchange bonus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It comes with a glass back and aluminium chassis with IP68 dust and water resistant coating. It is powered by the company's Exynos 2400 system-on-chip that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.