Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drops Significantly After Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship has just arrived. Even with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, improved Galaxy AI features, and enhanced Google Gemini support, the Galaxy S25 Ultra costs the same as last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is priced at ₹1,29,999 onwards. While it is good for people who want the latest technologies on their next Android phone, customers who do not mind slightly old hardware can go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, currently available at a significantly discounted price.

What's the offer?

Post the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung has dropped the price of the last year’s flagship. Originally priced at ₹1,29,999, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available for less than ₹1 lakh, representing a discount of over ₹30,000. The offer is up on Amazon, where online buyers can increase the discount by 5 per cent more when they opt for payment through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. That should effectively bring the price down to around ₹94,000. Over and above these discounts, customers can trade in an old and used smartphone to save more on the final price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications