Published 21:10 IST, January 24th 2025
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drops Significantly After Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch
As a premium smartphone, the Galaxy S24 UItra packs advanced technologies and top-tier specifications, including Galaxy AI.
Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship has just arrived. Even with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, improved Galaxy AI features, and enhanced Google Gemini support, the Galaxy S25 Ultra costs the same as last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is priced at ₹1,29,999 onwards. While it is good for people who want the latest technologies on their next Android phone, customers who do not mind slightly old hardware can go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, currently available at a significantly discounted price.
What's the offer?
Post the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung has dropped the price of the last year’s flagship. Originally priced at ₹1,29,999, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available for less than ₹1 lakh, representing a discount of over ₹30,000. The offer is up on Amazon, where online buyers can increase the discount by 5 per cent more when they opt for payment through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. That should effectively bring the price down to around ₹94,000. Over and above these discounts, customers can trade in an old and used smartphone to save more on the final price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications
As a premium smartphone, the Galaxy S24 UItra packs advanced technologies and top-tier specifications, including Galaxy AI. It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate that can reach 120Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM and offers up to 1TB of internal storage. For photography enthusiasts, it includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom on the rear. The front-facing selfie camera features a 12MP sensor. This smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. Running on One UI 6.1, based on Android 14, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is upgradeable to One UI 7, based on Android 15.
