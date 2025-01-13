Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Vi Launches Unlimited Data Recharge Packs Without Daily Quota for Prepaid Customers

Published 20:37 IST, January 13th 2025

Vi Launches Unlimited Data Recharge Packs Without Daily Quota for Prepaid Customers

The new Vi Nonstop Hero prepaid packs start at ₹365 and go all the way up to ₹1,198, offering different benefits for different validity periods.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Vi has launched plans with no daily data cap. | Image: X Photo

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has introduced a slew of prepaid recharge packs that remove the cap on internet speed to offer what the telecom company says is “truly unlimited data.” In other words, Vi’s new prepaid recharge plans, called Nonstop Hero, do not have a daily internet cap for high-speed internet, meaning users will have unlimited access to 4G speeds.

“With the launch of Nonstop Hero, we are setting a new benchmark in data access and empowering our users to make the most of their digital experiences without any interruptions,” said Avneesh Khosla, marketing chief at Vi.

Vi said that its decision to offer access to unlimited internet through these prepaid packs is intended to “address the issue of data quota exhaustion.” Citing TRAI’s annual report, the company said internet subscribers in India have increased from 88.1 crore in March 2023 to 95.4 crore by March 2024, consuming an average monthly data of 20.27GB. Its new Nonstop Hero plans will cater to the “booming demand for high-speed connectivity.”

The new Vi Nonstop Hero prepaid packs start at ₹365 and go all the way up to ₹1,198, offering different benefits for different validity periods. While the ₹365 plans offers unlimited internet, voice, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days, the highest-value plan worth ₹1,198 comes with unlimited internet, voice, 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Netflix for a validity of 70 days. However, these packs are currently available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. There is no word on whether Vi will expand the offering to more telecom circles.

Here is the list of recharge packs on which Vi Nonstop Hero benefits are applicable:

Recharge Pack ValueBenefitValidity
365Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day28 Days
379Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day1 Month
449Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day+ Subscription to Vi Movies & TV28 Days
649Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day56 Days
979Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day+ Subscription to Vi Movies & TV84 Days
469Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day +3month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar28 Days
994Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day +3month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar84 Days
996Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day +90 Days subscription to Amazon Prime LITE84 Days
1198Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day + Subscription to Netflix70 Days
407Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day + Subscription to SunNXT28 Days
408Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day + Subscription to SonyLIV28 Days
997Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day + Subscription to SunNXT84 Days
998Unlimited Data & Voice+100SMS/Day + Subscription to SonyLIV84 Days


 

Updated 20:37 IST, January 13th 2025

Recommended

Nag Mk 2 Missile Hits the Mark: Field Trials Prove Precision Power
Defence
Jahil: Manoj Muntashir Condemns Yograj Singh's Comment On Hindi Language
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
Expect All Earlier Understandings to be Implemented: India to Bangladesh
India News
Black Warrant: Who Is Lead Actor Zahan? How Is He Related To Ranbir?
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025: YouTuber Assaulted by Baba With Tongs in Viral Clip
Viral News
Denmark Captain Simon Kjaer Retires From Soccer
SportFit
Anuj Rawat In Trouble After Skipping Ranji For IPL Net Session
SportFit
Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Day 1: NBK-Urvashi Starrer Starts Strong
Entertainment News
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets 3% Pay Rise
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: