Long Weekends 2025: Know Where To Travel In Advance For The Perfect Escape

As we step into embracing what 2025 might have on the cards for us, there's one fact you can be rest assured of is long weekends. Every individual with an itch to travel is need of just that to break of the chains of mundane life.

Kite Festival in the Pink City of Jaipur. Image credit: Unsplash

Long weekends in January

Saturday, Jan 11

Sunday, Jan 12

Monday, Jan 13: take the day off

Tuesday, Jan 14: Pongal, Makar Sankranti

Where to visit: Attend the Kite Festival in the Pink City of Jaipur and don’t miss a shopping expedition at Johri Bazaar. Experience the vast white desert of the Rann of Kutch during the vibrant Rann Utsav or explore the serene heights of Mount Abu. Experience an authentic Chinese New Year in Hong Kong or go on a wildlife safari in South Africa's Kruger National Park to spot the big five.

Banke Bihar Temple, Vrindavan. Image credit: Bihariji.org

Long weekends in March

Thursday, March 13: Holika Dahana

Friday, March 14: Holi

Saturday, March 15

Sunday, March 16

Saturday, March 29

Sunday, March 30

Monday, March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitar

Where to head: Celebrate Holi in the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, a vibrant and culturally immersive celebration situated at the heart of what is known as Brajbhoomi, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Priests shower devotees and visitors with colourful flowers. The shower of petals lasts for around 15-20 minutes, after which regular holi colours are brought out. The celebration is marked by prayers, chanting, singing and dancing.

Find yourself amidst the vibrant hues of tulip at Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar. Image credit: Pinterest

April long weekends

Thursday, April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

Friday, April 11: take the day off

Saturday, April 12

Sunday, April 13: Vaisakhi

Friday, April 18: Good Friday

Saturday, April 19

Sunday, April 20: Easter