Long Weekends 2025: Know Where To Travel In Advance For The Perfect Escape
As we step into embracing what 2025 might have on the cards for us, there's one fact you can be rest assured of is long weekends.
As we step into embracing what 2025 might have on the cards for us, there's one fact you can be rest assured of is long weekends. Every individual with an itch to travel is need of just that to break of the chains of mundane life.
Long weekends in January
Saturday, Jan 11
Sunday, Jan 12
Monday, Jan 13: take the day off
Tuesday, Jan 14: Pongal, Makar Sankranti
Where to visit: Attend the Kite Festival in the Pink City of Jaipur and don’t miss a shopping expedition at Johri Bazaar. Experience the vast white desert of the Rann of Kutch during the vibrant Rann Utsav or explore the serene heights of Mount Abu. Experience an authentic Chinese New Year in Hong Kong or go on a wildlife safari in South Africa's Kruger National Park to spot the big five.
Long weekends in March
Thursday, March 13: Holika Dahana
Friday, March 14: Holi
Saturday, March 15
Sunday, March 16
Saturday, March 29
Sunday, March 30
Monday, March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitar
Where to head: Celebrate Holi in the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, a vibrant and culturally immersive celebration situated at the heart of what is known as Brajbhoomi, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Priests shower devotees and visitors with colourful flowers. The shower of petals lasts for around 15-20 minutes, after which regular holi colours are brought out. The celebration is marked by prayers, chanting, singing and dancing.
April long weekends
Thursday, April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
Friday, April 11: take the day off
Saturday, April 12
Sunday, April 13: Vaisakhi
Friday, April 18: Good Friday
Saturday, April 19
Sunday, April 20: Easter
Check out these places: Kick it off with a shopping spree along Mall Road or do something more exhilarating like rock-climbing in Mussoorie, visit Asia's largest tulip garden at Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden during the Tulip Festival, or learn to surf on the coast of Kovalam. Board a hot air balloon in Cappadocia at the crack of dawn or absorb the Dutch architectural influences on foot in the coastal town of Galle in Sri Lanka.
