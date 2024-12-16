Published 21:59 IST, December 16th 2024
Travel Influencer Labels Air India Business Class Experience 'Pathetic', And 'Worst'
Youtuber and travel influencer Drew Binsky lashed out at flag-carrier of India, claiming its services to be 'pathetic', and 'worst'.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
Youtuber and travel influencer Drew Binsky lashed out at the flag-carrier of India, claiming Air India 's business class to be "worst" flight of his life, and the entire nine-hour journey from London to Amritsar as "pathetic".
Taking to Instagram to share his Air India flight experience, Binsky wrote," Worst business class experience of my life the other day on @airindia from London to Amritsar. I had to eat on a hair-infested pillow!!! Can you believe I paid $750 to upgrade for this? I’ll never be flying Air India again!!"
No recliner broken seat, tableless business class
According to Binsky, his capacious business class seat was unfunctional and did not recline, meanwhile, the eating table also didn't fold outwards, which left him with no choice but eat his meal after placing his meal on a pillow.
"I had to eat my meal on a pillow covered in human hair. What kind of business class is this,? he exclaimed.
The list of complains further extended to tidiness as he revealed images of dust around seat corners
Coming to inflight entertainment services, he said he screen looked like it was from the 1980s and the remote did not work. Although he was connected to WiFi, he could not access the internet.
Even basic amenities kit was open to criticism
The amenities kit meant for business class air passengers often contains expensive skincare products, well even this proved to be a source of disgust, when the lotion he found seemed picked up from a one-star motel.
Even the hot towel provided by the airline staff turned cold by the time he got it, he complained. "Thank you, Air India, for this miserable nine-hour experience which I spent $750 to upgrade for. I will be sure to never fly Air India again and I recommend you all to stay away unless you want this," he said, signing off the video.
Updated 11:58 IST, December 17th 2024