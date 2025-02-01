Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published Feb 1, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

Sitharaman On Financial Sector Reforms: FDI Limit For Insurance Sector Raised To 100% | Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today, announced raising FDI limits for insurance for insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, though with certain restrictions. Finance minister said "The FDI limit for the insurance sector will be raised from 74 to 100 per cent. This enhanced limit will be available for those companies which invest the entire premium in India. The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified," 

