Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Indian-Origin Lawmaker Anita Anand Bows Out Of Canada PM Race To Replace Justin Trudeau
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST

VIDEO: Indian-Origin Lawmaker Anita Anand Bows Out Of Canada PM Race To Replace Justin Trudeau

Anita Anand has bowed out of Canada's prime ministerial race and announced that she won't seek re-election to parliament either. Transport Minister Anand said on Saturday afternoon that she was following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's example and will start her career's next chapter by returning to academia. With the Liberal Party leadership and the prime ministership heading to a dead end in an election that favours the opposition Conservative Party and its leader Pierre Marcel Poilievre, two other prominent politicians, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, have also quit the race to succeed Trudeau who announced last week his decision to resign.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: