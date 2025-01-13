VIDEO: Indian-Origin Lawmaker Anita Anand Bows Out Of Canada PM Race To Replace Justin Trudeau

Anita Anand has bowed out of Canada's prime ministerial race and announced that she won't seek re-election to parliament either. Transport Minister Anand said on Saturday afternoon that she was following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's example and will start her career's next chapter by returning to academia. With the Liberal Party leadership and the prime ministership heading to a dead end in an election that favours the opposition Conservative Party and its leader Pierre Marcel Poilievre, two other prominent politicians, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, have also quit the race to succeed Trudeau who announced last week his decision to resign.