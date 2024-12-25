Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Azerbaijan-Russia Passenger Plane Crashes Near Kazakhstan; Several Feared Dead
Published Dec 25, 2024 at 3:00 PM IST

VIDEO: Azerbaijan-Russia Passenger Plane Crashes Near Kazakhstan; Several Feared Dead

Kazakhstan plane crash Video: An Azerbaijani airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau with Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry saying 42 people are likely dead. The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing at Aktau airport, Azerbaijan Airlines said Wednesday. Kazakhstani officials say that more than 50 rescuers are at the scene and have extinguished a fire at the crash site. The number of people on board has not yet been confirmed. Local media outlets reported that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and five crew.

LIVE TV