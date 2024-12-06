Bangladesh To Remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Image From Currency Notes, To Replaced It With Graffiti

Months after Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina's ousting, Bangladesh is set to remove the image of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding father, from its currency, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh Bank is printing new notes featuring elements commemorating the July uprising, a student-led movement that forced Hasina to flee to India on 5 August. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus subsequently assumed the role of Chief Adviser, leading the interim government.