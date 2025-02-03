Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Canada, Mexico, China Retaliate After U.S. President Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs On Imports
Published Feb 3, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST

Canada, Mexico, China Retaliate After U.S. President Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs On Imports

As they say (the United States) is shooting itself in the foot, because they are increasing 25% but there will be a lot of impacts there, here too, especially if this continues because the companies that are here may decide whether they stay here or go somewhere else due that 25% I responded to the government of the United States, I told them clearly that we can collaborate, cooperate because it is important to cooperate and collaborate between nations, but never with interference, with them wanting to tell us how to do things, but with collaboration for that reason. I say coordination yes, subordination no.

