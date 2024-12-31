Search icon
Published Dec 31, 2024 at 1:48 PM IST

Chinese Hackers Target US Treasury; Workstations Breached, Documents Stolen

Chinese hackers accessed several workstations and unclassified documents of the US Treasury Department, the agency revealed on Monday. The breach was linked to a compromised third-party software provider, raising alarms over cybersecurity vulnerabilities, as per AP. The Treasury Department confirmed the breach in a letter to lawmakers, describing it as a “major cybersecurity incident.” While the department refrained from disclosing how many systems were compromised or the nature of the accessed documents, it clarified that there was no evidence of continued access to Treasury information. 

