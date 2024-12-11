Search icon
Published Dec 11, 2024 at 4:02 PM IST

VIDEO: Donald Trump to Eliminate Birthright Citizenship, Should India Be Concerned?

Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate birthright citizenship in the U.S. if re-elected, a move that has ignited widespread debates over its global implications. As a large number of Indians reside in the U.S., concerns are growing about the future of Indian-origin children born in America, who could potentially lose their automatic citizenship if Trump’s policies are enacted. Trump's hardline stance on immigration, particularly the abolition of birthright citizenship, has sparked fears among immigrant communities, including Indians. The proposed change could significantly affect the status of children born in the U.S. to Indian parents, raising questions about their legal standing and future opportunities.

