News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Elon Musk and His Son ‘Little X’ at the Oval Office, Meet President Trump
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST

Elon Musk and His Son ‘Little X’ at the Oval Office, Meet President Trump

On February 11, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to continue cutting the government workforce, and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office with him. The White House posted a brief video of tiny X standing next to the US President's Resolute Desk while Musk was mending his son's coat in an X post. Little X's adorable antics obviously charmed Trump. In front of the media, the four-year-old was seen picking his nose and imitating his father's motion. 

