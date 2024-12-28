VIDEO: THAAD System Deployed By US In Israel Intercepts Houthi Missile Fired At Israel?

Search icon
Published Dec 28, 2024 at 3:49 PM IST

A US-deployed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in Israel intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen, marking the first operational use of the system since its deployment in October. The missile, part of the Iran-backed Houthis’ fifth attack on Israel in eight days, triggered air raid sirens across central Israel and reportedly targeted Ben Gurion Airport. While the IDF confirmed the interception, it did not specify whether it was by Israeli or US systems. Social media footage captured the THAAD system in action, with an American soldier remarking, “Eighteen years I’ve been waiting for this. The interception showcased US-Israel missile defense collaboration, underscoring their strategic partnership in the region. Former Air Defense Commander Brig. Gen. (res) Zvika Haimovich called the US operation in Israel “unusual,” as American forces are under Israeli command—a rare arrangement globally.

