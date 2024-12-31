VIDEO: Hit Job By U.S. Deep State, Washington Post Claims India Attempted Coup In Maldives

The Washington Post has claimed that India attempted a coup in the Maldives, igniting significant geopolitical debates and raising concerns in the region. The allegations suggest that India interfered in the island nation's internal politics, which could potentially destabilize the delicate political balance in the Indian Ocean. This accusation has led to heightened tensions between India and the Maldives, as well as within the broader regional and international community. As the story unfolds, the claims have prompted further scrutiny of India's influence in the region, and the geopolitical implications of such alleged actions could have long-lasting effects on diplomatic relations and security dynamics in South Asia.