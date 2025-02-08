Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Iran Vows To 'Assault American Security' On The Back Trump's 'Obliteration' Warning
Published Feb 8, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST

VIDEO: Iran Vows To 'Assault American Security' On The Back Trump's 'Obliteration' Warning

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has once again ruled out negotiations with the United States, calling them neither “intelligent, wise, nor honorable.” Speaking to Air Force personnel in Tehran, Khamenei stressed that talks with the US have historically failed to solve Iran’s problems and pointed to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal as an example—an agreement abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018. His remarks come just hours after the Trump administration imposed fresh sanctions as part of its "maximum pressure" strategy against Tehran. Khamenei also issued a strong warning, stating that Iran will retaliate if the US threatens or takes action against the country. With tensions escalating once again, will this lead to another flashpoint in US-Iran relations?

