Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently gifted former US President Donald Trump a golden pager, sparking speculation about deeper strategic messaging between the two leaders. The gift is thought to reference a covert Israeli operation that targeted Hezbollah’s communications network in Lebanon. The September sabotage, attributed to Israel’s intelligence agencies, reportedly caused significant casualties. Some analysts believe Netanyahu’s gesture hints at continued US-Israel cooperation in counterterrorism efforts. As tensions rise, particularly with Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel, the gift could signal future collaboration in covert operations, reinforcing the image of unity between the two nations.