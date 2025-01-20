Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Celebrations Across Beitunia As Hostages Reunite With Loved Ones | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST

VIDEO: Celebrations Across Beitunia As Hostages Reunite With Loved Ones | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas marked a major breakthrough as three hostages were successfully freed from Gaza, a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region. In a parallel development, Israel released the first significant group of 90 Palestinian prisoners, signaling a critical step forward in the implementation of the truce. These developments underscore the high stakes and fragile balance of the agreement, with hopes pinned on sustained cooperation to ease tensions in the conflict-ridden region.

