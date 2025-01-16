Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Ceasefire & Hostage Deal: Biden & Trump Both Claims Credit For Deal | Israel-Hamas War
Published Jan 16, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST

VIDEO: Ceasefire & Hostage Deal: Biden & Trump Both Claims Credit For Deal | Israel-Hamas War

In a rare moment of bipartisan influence on international diplomacy, both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are claiming credit for the historic ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which was reached on Wednesday after months of tense negotiations. The breakthrough follows extensive involvement from the White House, including the strategic inclusion of Trump’s Middle East envoy, signaling a cooperative effort between the current and incoming administrations. This significant diplomatic achievement aims to end the long-standing conflict in Gaza and has drawn praise from both sides of the political spectrum, highlighting the U.S.'s crucial role in shaping the region's future.

