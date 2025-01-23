VIDEO: Jaishankar Says 'U.S. Prioritising Ties With India', 11 Dead And 6 Injured In Jalgaon Train Tragedy

In a remarkable display of diplomatic presence, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, represented the country at Donald Trump’s inauguration, solidifying India’s position on the global stage and strengthening diplomatic ties between India and the United States. This moment marked a pivotal chapter in international relations, showcasing India's active participation in major global events. On the home front, the nation is reeling from the devastating train tragedy in Jalgaon, which has left citizens in deep shock and mourning. In this detailed video, we dive into the harrowing incident, examining the factors that led to the catastrophe, and the profound impact it has had on the grieving families and the wider community. The video brings forth the scale of the tragedy, raising critical questions while honoring those affected.