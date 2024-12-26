VIDEO: Kazakhstan Plane Crash; Bird Strike Or Deadly Blast, What Caused The Tragic Incident?

Tragedy struck in Kazakhstan as an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash left the world questioning what went wrong. Was it a catastrophic bird strike or a deadly blast that led to the devastating incident? Footage from inside the plane reveals the terrifying moments before the crash, with oxygen masks deployed and passengers reciting prayers in fear. Eyewitness accounts and visuals from the crash site show the chaos and despair, as survivors cried for help amidst the wreckage. While authorities work to uncover the truth, global aviation experts are weighing in on the potential causes, sparking debates about flight safety and operational protocols. Footage from inside Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 has surfaced, capturing the harrowing moments before the tragic crash. According to Russian media, one of the passengers sent the video to his wife as soon as he realized the plane was descending uncontrollably. The footage shows a tense cabin atmosphere, with passengers praying and oxygen masks already deployed. Additionally, shocking visuals from the crash site reveal passengers crying for help and moaning in pain amid the wreckage. These distressing videos have sparked global concern, shedding light on the terrifying ordeal faced by those onboard and underscoring the importance of ongoing rescue efforts and a thorough investigation into the crash.