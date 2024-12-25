VIDEO: Ambulance With Bodies Of Khalistani Terrorists Killed In Encounter Meets With Accident

In Pilibhit, an ambulance transporting the bodies of Khalistani terrorists killed in an encounter was involved in an accident during transit, raising serious concerns about transport safety protocols. The mishap has prompted authorities to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, aiming to address any lapses in procedure. While the accident has sparked discussions on operational safety, security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to ongoing anti-terror operations in the region. This incident highlights the complex challenges faced in maintaining safety and efficiency during critical missions.