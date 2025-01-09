Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Los Angeles Wildfires: 5 Dead, Thousands Evacuated as Flames Reach Hollywood
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

VIDEO: Los Angeles Wildfires: 5 Dead, Thousands Evacuated as Flames Reach Hollywood

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have claimed at least 5 lives and forced thousands to evacuate, including some Hollywood stars. As the flames continue to ravage the area, emergency responders are working tirelessly to contain the fires. With significant property damage reported, the city is facing one of the worst wildfire crises in recent history. In this video, we cover the latest developments, the impact on residents and celebrities, and what authorities are doing to manage the situation.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: