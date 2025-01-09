VIDEO: Los Angeles Wildfires: 5 Dead, Thousands Evacuated as Flames Reach Hollywood

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have claimed at least 5 lives and forced thousands to evacuate, including some Hollywood stars. As the flames continue to ravage the area, emergency responders are working tirelessly to contain the fires. With significant property damage reported, the city is facing one of the worst wildfire crises in recent history. In this video, we cover the latest developments, the impact on residents and celebrities, and what authorities are doing to manage the situation.