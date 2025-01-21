Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Migrant Hopes Shattered At Mexican Border As CBP One Appointments Cancelled Post-Trump Inauguration
Published Jan 21, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST

VIDEO: Migrant Hopes Shattered At Mexican Border As CBP One Appointments Cancelled Post-Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump becomes the 47th US President as he assumes the Oval Office on Jan 20 with a grand inauguration. While all eyes were on the inauguration, the situation at the Mexican Border depicted a whole different story. In multiple Mexican border cities, migrants saw their CBP One appointments cancelled shortly after Trump took office. Shortly after taking office, US border authorities ended a program allowing migrants to enter the US legally via smartphone appointments. At the White House, Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, unlocking funds and enabling troop deployment.

