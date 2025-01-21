Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Donald Trump Assumes Charge As US President, PM Modi Congratulates Him | Quick Morning
Published Jan 21, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

VIDEO: Donald Trump Assumes Charge As US President, PM Modi Congratulates Him | Quick Morning

Donald Trump Assumes Charge As US President, PM Modi Congratulates Him. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Donald Trump on taking charge as the 47th President of the United States. Prime Minister Modi expressed his eagerness to work closely with President Trump to strengthen the ties between India and the United States, and to collaborate on shaping a better future for the world. He conveyed his best wishes for a successful term ahead.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: