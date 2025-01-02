VIDEO: Houthis Take Down 30 Million Dollar MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen

MQ-9 Reaper Drone: In a stunning development, Houthi rebels in Yemen have successfully shot down a $30 million MQ-9 Reaper drone, marking another significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The attack on the high-tech US-made drone was confirmed by Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, who hailed it as a victory for the rebel forces. The MQ-9 Reaper, widely used by the US military for surveillance and strike missions, is a crucial asset in modern warfare, and its loss represents a significant blow to US operations in the region. This incident highlights the growing capabilities of the Houthis, who continue to challenge regional power dynamics and disrupt military operations.