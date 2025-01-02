Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Houthis Take Down 30 Million Dollar MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen
Published Jan 2, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

VIDEO: Houthis Take Down 30 Million Dollar MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen

MQ-9 Reaper Drone: In a stunning development, Houthi rebels in Yemen have successfully shot down a $30 million MQ-9 Reaper drone, marking another significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The attack on the high-tech US-made drone was confirmed by Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, who hailed it as a victory for the rebel forces. The MQ-9 Reaper, widely used by the US military for surveillance and strike missions, is a crucial asset in modern warfare, and its loss represents a significant blow to US operations in the region. This incident highlights the growing capabilities of the Houthis, who continue to challenge regional power dynamics and disrupt military operations.

LIVE TV