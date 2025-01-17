Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / Elon Musk Reacts as Suchir Balaji's Mother Claims Son Had ‘Documents Against OpenAI’
Published Jan 17, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

Elon Musk Reacts as Suchir Balaji's Mother Claims Son Had ‘Documents Against OpenAI’

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again raised his concern against OpenAI's transition from a non-profit to a for-profit organisation after an interview of Suchir Balaji's mother with political analyst Tucker Carlson came out. Resharing the interview clip, where Poornima Rap casts her doubt over the current investigation into her son's death, Musk posted it with the caption, "Extremely concerning." The Tesla CEO has been repeatedly raising concerns over Suchir Balaji's death case. Earlier when the initial investigation claimed it to be suicide, Musk responded to the plea made by the mother of OpenAi Whistleblower Suchir Balaji saying, “This doesn't seems a suicide”, in which she called for an FBI investigation following her son's death. Balaji accused the AI giant of copyright violations, and he was found dead a month after the allegations surfaced.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: