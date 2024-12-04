Search icon
Who is Narain Singh Chaura, the Khalistani leader who fired gunshots at Sukhbir Badal
Published Dec 4, 2024 at 2:59 PM IST

Who is Narain Singh Chaura, the Khalistani leader who fired gunshots at Sukhbir Badal

Narain Singh Chaura is a name associated with the Khalistani movement during the 1980s and 1990s, and his story is primarily linked to an assassination attempt on in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab . An assassination attempt on former Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is foiled today when a gunshot is fired at him at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Badal, seated in a wheelchair, escaped unharmed as the bullet missed and hit a wall. The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, an active member of the pro-Khalistani group Dal Khalsa, is apprehended by bystanders at the scene. 
 

