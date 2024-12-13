Search icon
VIDEO: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses People Of Iran After Bashar Al-Assad's Ouster
Published Dec 13, 2024 at 11:32 AM IST

VIDEO: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses People Of Iran After Bashar Al-Assad’s Ouster

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message addressed to the Iranian people Thursday celebrating the weakening of the "Iran regime's axis of terror." “I can only imagine what you're feeling right now. Your oppressor spent over $30 billion supporting Assad in Syria today after only 11 days of fighting, this regime collapsed into the dust,” the Israeli leader said. Speaking in English in a video with Farsi subtitles, Netanyahu said that Israeli attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon had set off a "chain reaction" in the Middle East.

