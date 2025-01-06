Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / Nimisha Priya Case: Yemen Embassy Says President Rashid Al-Almi Has Not Ratified Verdict
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

Nimisha Priya Case: Yemen Embassy Says President Rashid Al-Almi Has Not Ratified Verdict

In the Nimisha Priya case, the Yemen Embassy has clarified that President Rashid Al-Almi has not ratified the verdict. This development raises questions about the legal process in Yemen and the future of the case. Nimisha Priya, an Indian national, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Yemen, and her family continues to seek justice. The embassy's statement has sparked further discussions on the status of the investigation and the involvement of the Yemeni government. Stay tuned for updates on this case. 
 

