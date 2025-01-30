VIDEO: ‘Tower, Did You See That?’: Pilot’s Final Words Before Collision Near Reagan Airport in Washington

An American Airlines passenger plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members that departed from Wichita, Kansas, and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening and crashed into the Potomac River, according to law enforcement, a statement from the airline and people familiar with the incident. Police have pulled multiple bodies from the water, according to officials and people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the incident. A desperate search for survivors is underway after a Blackhawk helicopter carrying three soldiers collided mid-air with a commercial plane that had 60 passengers and four crew members near Reagan National Airport in Virginia Wednesday night. Flight 5342, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet operating for American Airlines and traveling from Wichita, Kan., collided with the military chopper while approaching Runaway 33 at the Washington airport around 9 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The military chopper had three soldiers on board and was not carrying any VIPs, a defense official told CNN. The Blackhawk can carry 15 people “I have called over to my counterparts at the White House, and I can confirm that President Trump has been made aware of this situation,” Press secretary Karoline Leavitt’ Sean Hannity.