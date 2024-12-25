VIDEO: Rebel Factions Dissolved In Syria Under The New Leadership, Merged With The Defence Ministry

In Syria, rebel factions have been dissolved and integrated under the new leadership, merging with the country's Defense Ministry. This move aims to centralize military control and streamline operations as part of a broader strategy to stabilize the nation. The merger signifies a shift in governance, reducing fragmented power structures among various armed groups. While details of the integration process remain limited, the unification is seen as an attempt to strengthen state authority and promote long-term security. Observers are monitoring how this development will impact Syria's internal dynamics and its ongoing efforts toward rebuilding and reconciliation.