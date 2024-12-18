VIDEO: Russia Announces Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine, Plans to Distribute it for Free

Russia's health ministry has claimed that it has developed a vaccine against cancer that will be rolled out to patients for free. The vaccine will apparently be used to treat cancer patients, rather than being given to the general public to prevent tumors from forming in the first place. Notably, The name of the vaccine has not been revealed. It is pertinent to note that It is currently not clear which cancers the vaccine is designed to treat, how effective it is or how Russia plans to roll it out.