News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Russia Launches Drone Attack on Kyiv as Keir Starmer Pledges 100-Year Partnership With Ukraine
Published Jan 17, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

VIDEO: Russia Launches Drone Attack on Kyiv as Keir Starmer Pledges 100-Year Partnership With Ukraine

Ukraine reportedly attacked a major Russian gunpowder factory in Tambov, a key supplier of explosives for Moscow’s army. The move follows a series of strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure. On January 16, Ukraine claimed to have intercepted 34 of 55 drones launched by Russia, while debris damaged energy infrastructure in Poltava. British PM Keir Starmer visited Kyiv to sign a landmark 100-year security accord, reaffirming the UK's support amid loud blasts in the city. Meanwhile, Russia escalated its attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector, launching missiles and drones, further straining the conflict.

