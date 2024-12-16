Search icon
Published Dec 16, 2024 at 12:47 PM IST

VIDEO: Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Military Assets & Energy Infrastructure

Russia has carried out extensive strikes targeting critical Ukrainian military assets and energy infrastructure, resulting in significant damage and heightened tensions. The attacks disrupted key facilities across multiple regions, prompting concerns about the country’s preparedness for the harsh winter months ahead. Ukrainian authorities reported that their air defense systems successfully intercepted and repelled the majority of the strikes, reducing their overall impact. However, the damage inflicted on energy infrastructure remains a pressing issue, as it threatens to leave millions of citizens without electricity or heating during the winter season. The escalation comes amidst ongoing hostilities between the two nations, with analysts suggesting that these strikes are part of a broader strategy to weaken Ukraine’s resilience. The international community has expressed alarm, urging de-escalation and calling for renewed efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

